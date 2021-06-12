Around the remote: Chuck Barney's TV and streaming picks for June 13-19

TUESDAY: “Revolution Rent” is a poignant documentary that follows Andy Señor Jr. to Cuba, where he is tasked with directing a production of the landmark musical, “Rent.” It’s the first Broadway show to be staged there by a U.S. company in more than 50 years and Señor, the son of Cuban exiles, embarks on a personal journey in his ancestral homeland. (9 p.m., HBO).

WEDNESDAY: “Two Steps Home” is a new real estate series that has designer Mary Tjon-Joe-Pin and her husband and business partner Jon Pierre helping their Houston-area clients to spruce up and sell their current abodes for top dollar, and then acquire the home of their dreams. (9 p.m., HGTV).

WEDNESDAY: As season two of the comedy series “Dave” begins, our title character is determined to become the next rap superstar — but at what cost? With the pressure mounting, he must decide if he’ll sacrifice friendships, love, and his own sense of self in order to make his dream come true. (10 p.m., FXX).

THURSDAY: Stephen Curry’s Golden State Warriors may have missed out on the NBA Playoffs, but the sharp-shooter still has “Holey Moley” to fall back on. The wacky extreme mini-golf competition, for which Curry serves as executive producer and resident golf pro, returns another hilarious season. (9 p.m., ABC).