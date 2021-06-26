Around the remote: Chuck Barney's TV and streaming picks for June 27-July 3

DON’T MISS: “Biography: KISStory” — “We were just four idiots off the streets of New York,” recalls Gene Simmons in this four-hour, two-night documentary that celebrates one of the most iconic rock bands of all time. Those idiots, specifically Simmons and fellow founding member Paul Stanley, are at the center of the new film, which claims to be the “definitive” account of nearly five decades of fire-breathing, blood-spitting drama. In addition to the four current KISS members, several other notable musicians show up to reflect on the band’s legacy, including Dave Grohl and Tom Morello. For viewers who wanna rock and roll all night and party every day, black-and-white face paint is optional. (9 p.m. ET Sunday, A&E).