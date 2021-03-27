Around the remote: Chuck Barney's TV and streaming picks for March 28-April 3

TUESDAY: “The Last Cruise” is a heart-wrenching documentary that recalls the ill-fated Diamond Princess cruise ship that ran into hardship and tragedy during the early days of the pandemic. Footage recorded by passengers and crew provide an intimate chronicle of events. (9 p.m., HBO; can also be streamed on HBO Max).

TUESDAY: As “Supergirl” soars into its sixth and final season, Brainiac is close to death after trying to stop Lex. Supergirl and her team rush to save him, prompting an epic battle with Gamemnae. (9 p.m., The CW).

WEDNESDAY: In “Extinction: The Facts,” David Attenborough looks at how the alarming loss of biodiversity could have grave consequences for everyone, including a greater risk of pandemic diseases. The program explores what governments, industries and individuals can do to change our course. (8 p.m., PBS).

THURSDAY: Fifteen culinary stars in training head to Portland, Ore., to serve up another spicy season of “Top Chef.” For the first time, a collection of all-star winners, finalists and favorites will join an elite rotating judging panel to critique the contestants. (8 p.m., Bravo).