Around the remote: Chuck Barney's TV and streaming picks for May 16-22

DON’T MISS: “Last Man Standing” — The popular Tim Allen sitcom that suffered a controversial death on ABC (2011-2017) before finding new life on Fox is now pulling the plug for good. The end arrives in the form of back-to-back farewell episodes, the last half hour of which was written by Allen. In the storyline, Mike’s beloved truck is stolen — just as he completes his 10-year renovation on it. That prompts the Baxter family and friends to gather for an emotional goodbye. Kaitlyn Dever and Jay Leno guest star. (9 p.m. Thursday, Fox).

Other bets

SUNDAY: Set in Harlem, the new comedy series “Run the World” follows four female Black friends in their 30s as they navigate a series of career highs and lows, and hookups and heartbreaks, that forces them to reevaluate who they are and where they are going. (8:30 p.m., Starz).

SUNDAY: Get the popcorn ready. Funny lady Leslie Jones is our host for the “MTV Movie & TV Awards.” Among the honorees is Sacha Baron Cohen, who will be presented with the Comedic Genius Award. (9 p.m., MTV).