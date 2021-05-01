Around the remote: Chuck Barney's TV and streaming picks for May 2-8

SUNDAY: In the third and final season of “Pose,” it is now 1994 and the ballroom life feels like a distant memory for Blanca, who juggles a new love interest and her nurse’s aide job. Meanwhile, as the AIDS crisis continues, Pray Tell contends with unexpected health struggles. (10 p.m., FX).

MONDAY: “American Masters — Amy Tan: Unintended Memoir” is an intimate portrait of the acclaimed author (“The Joy Luck Club”) and Bay Area native that interweaves home movies and personal photographs, animation and original interviews to tell the story of her life and career. The documentary is the late James Redford’s last completed film. (9 p.m., PBS).

TUESDAY: “Selena: The Series,” the biographical drama about the late queen of Tejano music, returns for part two. The story picks up with Selena Quintanilla (Christian Serratos) butting heads with her manager father (Ricardo Chavira) over her career and her choice in boyfriends. (Netflix).

TUESDAY: The “Star Wars” universe apparently never runs out of stories. Now comes “Star Wars: The Bad Batch,” an animated series that follows a squad of elite and experimental clones as they navigate a rapidly changing galaxy in the aftermath of the Clone War. (Disney+).