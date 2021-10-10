Around the remote: Chuck Barney's TV and streaming picks for Oct. 10-16

MONDAY: The babysitters are back! Season 2 of “The Baby-Sitters Club” picks up at the end of summer and business is booming as the new school year begins. Of course, there also are new relationships, new personal journeys and important new life lessons to be learned. (Netflix).

TUESDAY: Wanna play? That demented killer doll from the “Child’s Play” slasher flicks makes his way to TV in “Chucky.” Franchise veterans join newbies in the series that sees an idyllic town rocked by a series of brutal murders that begin to expose its hidden secrets. (10 p.m., Syfy).

WEDNESDAY: It’s a night of super heroics as “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” and “Batwoman” kick off new seasons. In the opener, the Legends find themselves stranded in 1925 Odessa, Texas, with a destroyed Waverider. Later, Batwoman continues doing everything she can to keep the streets of Gotham safe. (8 and 9 p.m., The CW).

WEDNESDAY: “The Sinner” returns for its fourth season with a new mystery to solve. Still traumatized from a previous case, the now-retired detective Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) travels to Hanover Island in Maine for a relaxing getaway. But he soon is drawn back into action when a tragedy involves the member of a prominent island family. (10 p.m., USA).