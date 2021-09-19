Around the remote: Chuck Barney's TV and streaming picks for Sept. 19-25

DON’T MISS: “73rd Emmy Awards” — It’s TV’s big night and we have lots of questions: Can the comical soccer underdogs of “Ted Lasso,” actually experience the thrill of victory? Is “The Crown” poised to pull off a dramatic royal flush? Will Baby Yoda grace the red carpet with his presence? (Yes, please!) At least one thing appears pretty certain: Shows from streaming platforms will dominate. As for our host, let’s just hope Cedric the Entertainer lives up to his name. (5 p.m. PT; 8 p.m. ET, Sunday, CBS).
Other bets:
SUNDAY: Prolific filmmaker Ken Burns focuses on another American icon with “Muhammad Ali.” It’s a riveting four-part, eight-hour documentary series that charts Ali’s extraordinary life and examines how it intersected with sports, culture, civil rights and religion. (8 p.m., PBS)
MONDAY: Two reality TV mainstays return as “Dancing With the Stars” waltzes into its 30th season, with Tyra Banks hosting again. Professional dancer and Peleton instructor Cody Rigsby, who grew up in Greensboro, will compete. Meanwhile, “The Voice” launches its 21st search for a pop star with Ariana Grande debuting as a coach. (8 p.m., ABC and NBC)
MONDAY: James Wolk has his work cut out for him as the star of the high-concept drama “Ordinary Joe.” He plays three versions of the same character and shows us what might happen if he chose different paths forward in life. (10 p.m. NBC)
TUESDAY: Are there more FBI agents on TV than in real life? We ask because “FBI” and “FBI: Most Wanted” both kick off new seasons, and the spin-off series, “FBI: International,” makes its debut. (8, 9 and 10 p.m., CBS)
TUESDAY: “Our Kind of People” is a soapy new saga set in a wealthy Martha’s Vineyard enclave, where the rich and powerful Black elite come to play — and a lot of drama goes down. Yaya DaCosta leads the cast. (9 p.m., Fox)
WEDNESDAY: Two more popular reality competitions return as “The Masked Singer” and “Survivor” get back in the game. The latter is launching its — gulp! — 41st season with a two-hour opener. (8 p.m., Fox and CBS)
WEDNESDAY: Ready to spend all night in the Windy City? Producer Dick Wolf’s popular trio of heroic dramas — “Chicago Med,” Chicago Fire” and “Chicago P.D.” — raise the curtains on their new seasons. (8, 9 and 10 p.m., NBC)
WEDNESDAY: We tend to greet TV reboots with a scowl. But “The Wonder Years” has us intrigued. This versionfollows a Black middle-class family in Montgomery, Ala., circa 1968. The story is told from the point of view of an adorably awkward 12-year-old played by Elisha “EJ” Williams. (8:30 p.m., ABC)
THURSDAY: The “Law & Order” franchise delivers three sizzling hours tonight. First, “Law & Order: SVU,” the longest-running live-action prime-time series in TV history, begins its 23rd season with a two-hour opener. That’s followed by the Season 2 opener of “Law & Order: Organized Crime.” (8 and 10 p.m., NBC)
FRIDAY: Halloween’s still a month away, but “Midnight Mass” is set to bring some spooky chills. From horror maestro Mike Flanagan (“The Haunting of Hill House”; “The Haunting of Bly Manor”), the series tells the story of an isolated island community where miraculous and terrifying things begin to happen after the arrival of a mysterious priest. (Netflix)