Around the remote: Chuck Barney's TV and streaming picks for Sept. 19-25

DON’T MISS: “73rd Emmy Awards” — It’s TV’s big night and we have lots of questions: Can the comical soccer underdogs of “Ted Lasso,” actually experience the thrill of victory? Is “The Crown” poised to pull off a dramatic royal flush? Will Baby Yoda grace the red carpet with his presence? (Yes, please!) At least one thing appears pretty certain: Shows from streaming platforms will dominate. As for our host, let’s just hope Cedric the Entertainer lives up to his name. (5 p.m. PT; 8 p.m. ET, Sunday, CBS).

Other bets:

SUNDAY: Prolific filmmaker Ken Burns focuses on another American icon with “Muhammad Ali.” It’s a riveting four-part, eight-hour documentary series that charts Ali’s extraordinary life and examines how it intersected with sports, culture, civil rights and religion. (8 p.m., PBS)

MONDAY: Two reality TV mainstays return as “Dancing With the Stars” waltzes into its 30th season, with Tyra Banks hosting again. Professional dancer and Peleton instructor Cody Rigsby, who grew up in Greensboro, will compete. Meanwhile, “The Voice” launches its 21st search for a pop star with Ariana Grande debuting as a coach. (8 p.m., ABC and NBC)