Around the remote: Chuck Barney's TV and streaming picks for Sept. 5-11

DON’T MISS: “Impeachment: American Crime Story” — Long before Donald Trump was impeached twice, Bill Clinton faced a brutal battle in the late 1990s to retain his presidency after having an affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky. This compelling follow-up to “The People v. O.J. Simpson” (2016) and “The Assassination of Gianni Versace” (2018) examines the national scandal primarily through the eyes of the women at the center of the events — Lewinsky (Beanie Feldstein), Linda Tripp (Sarah Paulson) and Paula Jones (Annaleigh Ashford). All three were thrust into the spotlight during a time of corrosive partisan hostility, shifting sexual politics and a changing media landscape. The stellar cast also features Clive Owen as the embattled president and Edie Falco as first lady Hillary Clinton. (10 p.m. ET Tuesday, FX).