On Monday night’s episode of "Jeopardy!," Winston-Salem resident Rohan Kapileshwari gets a second chance to be a Jeopardy champion.

Four years ago, when he was a senior at Atkins High School, he was a recent convert to Jeopardy!, having not watched the show until he heard about a chance to audition for it but quickly getting addicted to the competition. At the time, he told the Journal that “they do have a fan for life.”

Kapileshwari is now a senior at the University of Texas at Austin, where he is majoring in mechanical engineering.

And this time around, he is one of 27 college students who participated in Teen Tournaments four years back and are making their returns in a High School Reunion Tournament.

“It was exhilarating, and definitely a dream come true,” Kapileshwari said about returning to the show. “It’s something I had joked about, but something that was only ever a joke, so when they talked about doing a reunion, my jaw dropped.”

Kapileshwari was born in Austin, Texas, and moved with his family to Winston-Salem when he was 5 years old. His father, Rajesh Kapileshwari, is a mechanical engineer who runs Ethos Engineering, a consulting firm, and his mother, Stephanie Pellet, is the department chair for French Studies at Wake Forest University. He also has a younger brother, Kiran, who is studying at Georgia Tech.

Last time around, in 2018, he made it into the semifinals, where he came in second place, losing because of a question about honey badgers. “I definitely got a lot of ribbing from friends and family after that one,” he said with a laugh. “It gave me motivation to come back.”

He said that his best friend, Thomas Ross, is a diehard Jeopardy fan and helped him prepare for the show both in 2018 and this time around. He’s been encouraging Ross to compete on the show himself.

Tonight’s quarterfinals of the High School Reunion Tournament pit Kapileshwari against Rhea Sinha from Chatham, New Jersey, and Claire Sattler from Bonita Springs, Florida.

Fan website TheJeopardyFan.net predicts that Sattler, as a previous tournament champion, will win and move on to the semifinals, but gives Kapileshwari odds of more than 32.49 percent to be the winner of tonight’s competition. He said he didn’t let the fact that he was up against a previous tournament champion intimidate him.

“I was looking forward to beating Claire like I would have looked forward to beating anyone else,” he said. Not that he can reveal how their competition on Monday’s show turned out, he’s quick to point out.

As is standard protocol for Jeopardy!, he can neither confirm nor deny how he did. The results are secret until the day of the broadcast.

His mother, girlfriend and brother know how he did, since they were in the studio audience, but he’s keeping the results quiet otherwise. “My best friend refuses any hints or anything,” he said. “He’s looking forward to the surprise.”

Monday’s episode, airing on WFMY, kicks off the second week of the quarterfinals. The semifinals will begin on March 3.

The High School Reunion Tournament will run through March 9, with a grand prize of $100,000 for the winner and a spot in the forthcoming 2023 Tournament of Champions.

In preparing for his return to the show, he said, he had been “Watching Jeopardy! like a fiend working up to the tournament,” but overall, he feels he had more fun participating than watching the show. “I’m more of a player than a viewer,” he said.

The biggest change from last time around to this time, he said, was that he “wanted to keep my head solidly on my shoulders and not get caught up in the moment... I wanted to think about what kinds of choices I made.”

He was also conscious of wanting to have fun with his return to the national stage. “Enjoy it while it lasts,” he said, “because it’s over in the blink of an eye.”