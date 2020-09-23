 Skip to main content
'Bless the Harts' starts new season this Sunday
Kristen Wiig (from left) as Jenny Hart, Maya Rudolph as Betty Hart, Jillian Bell as Violet Hart and and Ike Barinholtz as Wayne Edwards in a new animated show called "Bless the Harts."

 Fox

NEW ANIMATION: Looking for animated shows with an edge? Four such shows will air their new seasons on Sept. 27 on Fox. "The Simpsons" Season 32 will air at 8 p.m., "Bless the Harts" Season 2 at 8:30 p.m., "Bob's Burgers" Season 11 at 9 p.m., and "Family Guy" Season 19 at 9:30 p.m. "Bless the Harts" creator Emily Spivey, who lives in Jamestown, set the show in fictional Greenpoint, N.C. Greensboro? High Point? Greenpoint? Clever.

