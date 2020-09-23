'Bless the Harts' starts new season this Sunday

NEW ANIMATION: Looking for animated shows with an edge? Four such shows will air their new seasons on Sept. 27 on Fox. "The Simpsons" Season 32 will air at 8 p.m., "Bless the Harts" Season 2 at 8:30 p.m., "Bob's Burgers" Season 11 at 9 p.m., and "Family Guy" Season 19 at 9:30 p.m. "Bless the Harts" creator Emily Spivey, who lives in Jamestown, set the show in fictional Greenpoint, N.C. Greensboro? High Point? Greenpoint? Clever.
