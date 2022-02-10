Can the East Bend 'Jeopardy!' champ pick up win No. 4?

When Lawrence "Skip" Long first learned he was going to be on "Jeopardy!," he had one obvious goal - to win.
And he has done so for three days in a row now, officially putting the title "Jeopardy! Champion" on his resume. He'll go for his fourth win Thursday evening, in an episode that airs at 7:30 p.m. on WFMY.
It was more about getting the answers than about the cash, Long said.
"I always had this maniacal need to answer a trivia question," he said. "But that being said, I wasn't going to turn down the money."
Once he won his first episode, he felt the pressure fall off. In subsequent episodes, "I was much less nervous in the game than I was the first game, I was much more relaxed," he said. After all, once he's became a "Jeopardy!" champion, he'll always be one.
Five episodes of the show are taped in a single day, so when he went to California, he had to be ready start at 7:30 in the morning and go all day, stopping only for lunch - and a chance to get a spinach salad in the legendary Columbia Studios commissary.
He can't reveal how many episodes he is in, or if he returned for another day of taping. And he doesn't get paid until after his episodes air, giving him an added incentive to keep mum.
In his first three days on the show, he has earned $74,792.
And getting that fourth win is a big deal.
"A fourth win is crucial for his Tournament of Champion chances," according to fan site TheJeopardyFan.com, which tracks the show and provides in-depth statistics on such topics as numbers of correct answers, percentage of time being first on the buzzer, earnings on Daily Doubles, and so on.
"Lawrence has been a contestant that people on social media have been talking about, though," according to the site. "Being introduced as a stay-at-home uncle will do that!"
Long said that giving that as his job was a way of gaining attention, and it has certainly worked, making him a popular figure. Locally, the "Just Winston-Salem Memes" Facebook group, which has more than 3.8 thousand members, has been posting plenty of memes about him, and members have speculated about how many stalkers he may gain as a result of his newfound popularity.
His friend James Douglas is one of the admins of the group, and the memes have come so fast and furious that one posted on Wednesday renamed the page "Just Jeopardy Memes."