Can the East Bend 'Jeopardy!' champ pick up win No. 4?

When Lawrence "Skip" Long first learned he was going to be on "Jeopardy!," he had one obvious goal - to win.

And he has done so for three days in a row now, officially putting the title "Jeopardy! Champion" on his resume. He'll go for his fourth win Thursday evening, in an episode that airs at 7:30 p.m. on WFMY.

It was more about getting the answers than about the cash, Long said.

"I always had this maniacal need to answer a trivia question," he said. "But that being said, I wasn't going to turn down the money."

Once he won his first episode, he felt the pressure fall off. In subsequent episodes, "I was much less nervous in the game than I was the first game, I was much more relaxed," he said. After all, once he's became a "Jeopardy!" champion, he'll always be one.

Five episodes of the show are taped in a single day, so when he went to California, he had to be ready start at 7:30 in the morning and go all day, stopping only for lunch - and a chance to get a spinach salad in the legendary Columbia Studios commissary.

