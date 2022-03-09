Dylan McDermott reinvents modern gangster on 'Law & Order'

Meloni applauded the choices made by his scene partner. At a recent event celebrating the upcoming return of the original "Law & Order," Meloni agreed that McDermott has re-invented the modern-day gangster by "avoiding a minefield of cliché."

"He didn't fall into the traps an actor could have tripped on. He is the villain for the 21st century," Meloni said.

Even McDermott admits being surprised by some of the stuff he was allowed to get away with on the show.

"I did things that I thought would rub against the network," he said. His smoking, rarely seen on network television, for example, was not met with resistance.

"That was also something that I wanted to do for the character because a lot of these guys smoke, frankly, and I know there was some concern, but then they let me do it. Ultimately, maybe because I was the bad guy ... they let me smoke cigarettes, cigars and just sort of let me, let me go."

As an actor, McDermott initially found success in the 1990s legal drama "The Practice," before going on to a successful movie career, including a role in the recent Oscar-nominated "King Richard." Up next, McDermott is starring in the new season of "FBI: Most Wanted."