East Bend Jeopardy champion OK with the end of his run

Lawrence Long's brief reign as "Jeopardy!" champion has come to an end.
Long, an East Bend resident, came in third on Thursday night's episode of the long running game show, losing out to Nick Heise from Madison, Wisconsin, and Kelsey Davison from Seattle, Washington.
All three contestants got the Final Jeopardy question, about Mother Teresa, correct. Long wagered all $8,600 he had on the board going into Final Jeopardy, but since the other players also got the question right, he came in third.
Long said he doesn't mind the end of his run.
"I welcome a return to semi-normalcy," Long said. "Fame is definitely not something that I would pursue."
And he did achieve some fame, both for his self-described career as a "stay-at-home uncle" to his 11-year-old niece, which charmed many audience members, and his dapper mustache and wardrobe choices.
Introducing him on Thursday's episode, host Mayim Bialik listed some of the stories he had recounted: "A conch enthusiast, student nurse, and 2 a.m. retriever of detached dinghies in the Gulf Stream. He is a most interesting man. He doesn't always find the Daily Doubles, but when he does, he prefers to go all-in."
Speaking of that wardrobe, he had hoped to last one more day and compete on Friday's show as well. "I had wanted to appear on the Feb. 11 episode (because) it was my uncle Dave's birthday, and my first outfit was a tribute to him," Long said. "He passed away in 2014 from brain cancer. He taught me the ways of the uncle."
Long is staying busy this week even beyond his moment of fame. He has been a member of the local arts community for years now, as one of the founders of the Bunker Dogs improv comedy group and as an actor. He is part of the cast of "The Normal Heart," a play with mature themes being performed by the Little Theatre of Winston-Salem at Reynolds Place this weekend, with 7:30 performances Friday and Saturday and a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday.
He plays Ben, a character based on playwright Larry Kramer's own brother. "He built a successful law firm," Long said, "and the main character is seeking his support in standing up and fighting to get the AIDS crisis recognized. The hesitancy that Ben has toward publicly supporting his brother drives the dramatic tension between the brothers."
The production had originally been in the works to debut in March 2020, but had to be shut down at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Long missed Thursday night's "Jeopardy!" episode because he was busy with dress rehearsals, but added, "I watched it already."
Long won more than $74,792 on the show, plus another $1,000 for his final episode where he came in third place. It takes up to 90 days to get paid, and he isn't sure yet how much will be taken out in taxes.
He has charitable plans for part of his winnings. "I'm going to be making donations to the following organizations: Forsyth Tech Textbook Scholarship Fund, The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools School Lunch Debt, Love Out Loud Winston-Salem, ABC of NC, and others," he said.