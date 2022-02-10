East Bend Jeopardy champion OK with the end of his run

Lawrence Long's brief reign as "Jeopardy!" champion has come to an end.

Long, an East Bend resident, came in third on Thursday night's episode of the long running game show, losing out to Nick Heise from Madison, Wisconsin, and Kelsey Davison from Seattle, Washington.

All three contestants got the Final Jeopardy question, about Mother Teresa, correct. Long wagered all $8,600 he had on the board going into Final Jeopardy, but since the other players also got the question right, he came in third.

Long said he doesn't mind the end of his run.

"I welcome a return to semi-normalcy," Long said. "Fame is definitely not something that I would pursue."

And he did achieve some fame, both for his self-described career as a "stay-at-home uncle" to his 11-year-old niece, which charmed many audience members, and his dapper mustache and wardrobe choices.

Introducing him on Thursday's episode, host Mayim Bialik listed some of the stories he had recounted: "A conch enthusiast, student nurse, and 2 a.m. retriever of detached dinghies in the Gulf Stream. He is a most interesting man. He doesn't always find the Daily Doubles, but when he does, he prefers to go all-in."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}