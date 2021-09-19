Emmys 2021: With some favorites not eligible, will the awards show offer surprises?

Now, who’s ready to party? Oh, wait, the pandemic has also put the kibosh on a lot of the traditional big wingdings thrown for Emmy nominees.

Well, then, let’s just talk about the nominees. Although it’s silly to think that awards can determine what is objectively the best of something, Emmy voters have shown an ability to actually nominate good stuff. Unlike Academy Award voters, who can often be counted on to bestow their favors on whatever’s being marketed as Oscar fodder, Emmy voters have shown an increasing tendency to recognize quality TV.

Not to say Emmy voters don’t make some daffy decisions, because heaven knows they do. But perhaps there’s so much TV these days, Emmy voters have an abundance of series, stars and creators from which to choose. Some deserving shows are bound to turn up among the nominees, if only by accident.

Adding to the suspense of this year’s ceremony is the fact that some of last year’s notable champs, including “Schitt’s Creek” and “Succession,” aren’t in the running because they’re a) done, or b) didn’t air a new season during the eligibility period because of pandemic-related production delays.

This year’s nominees are also historic, in that Mj Rodriguez (“Pose”) is the first trans woman to be nominated in a lead acting category.