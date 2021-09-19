 Skip to main content
Emmys 2021: With some favorites not eligible, will the awards show offer surprises?
Emmys 2021: With some favorites not eligible, will the awards show offer surprises?

After more than a year of pandemic-impacted TV awards shows, the biggest question looming over the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards airing this evening isn’t about who will win, but whether the extravaganza will be a train wreck.

Last year’s Emmys broadcast, to name one encouraging example, managed to be fairly entertaining, with host Jimmy Kimmel presiding over a blend of remote and in-person festivities. By contrast, the 2021 Oscars telecast proved there are still plenty of ways to make an awards show, even in these unpredictable times, a tedious slog.

So, what can we expect from the 2021 Emmy Awards? In one fresh move, the bash won’t be helmed by one of the broadcast network’s late-night hosts, but by comedian and actor Cedric the Entertainer. Considering that this year’s broadcast is on CBS, and Cedric the Entertainer stars in “The Neighborhood,” one of the network’s popular sitcoms, the presence of Cedric isn’t totally surprising. Here’s hoping he brings his usual genial energy to the proceedings.

The 2021 Emmy ceremony was originally supposed to happen inside Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. But as the delta variant drove up coronavirus case numbers, the Television Academy announced that the Emmys were moving to the Event Deck at L.A. LIVE, an outdoor space behind the Microsoft Theater.

In another nod to public health concerns and local guidelines, attendees will need to be fully vaccinated and provide a negative COVID test. The number of those attending will also be limited.

Now, who’s ready to party? Oh, wait, the pandemic has also put the kibosh on a lot of the traditional big wingdings thrown for Emmy nominees.

Well, then, let’s just talk about the nominees. Although it’s silly to think that awards can determine what is objectively the best of something, Emmy voters have shown an ability to actually nominate good stuff. Unlike Academy Award voters, who can often be counted on to bestow their favors on whatever’s being marketed as Oscar fodder, Emmy voters have shown an increasing tendency to recognize quality TV.

Not to say Emmy voters don’t make some daffy decisions, because heaven knows they do. But perhaps there’s so much TV these days, Emmy voters have an abundance of series, stars and creators from which to choose. Some deserving shows are bound to turn up among the nominees, if only by accident.

Adding to the suspense of this year’s ceremony is the fact that some of last year’s notable champs, including “Schitt’s Creek” and “Succession,” aren’t in the running because they’re a) done, or b) didn’t air a new season during the eligibility period because of pandemic-related production delays.

This year’s nominees are also historic, in that Mj Rodriguez (“Pose”) is the first trans woman to be nominated in a lead acting category.

Nominees such as Rodriguez are a sign that TV is making progress when it comes to representing the diversity of its viewers. But on a sad note, the 2021 Emmy Awards are bound to be melancholy when it’s time to name a winner in the category of outstanding supporting actor in a drama series.

Among the nominees is Michael K. Williams, recognized for his work in HBO’s “Lovecraft Country.” Williams, who died at age 54 on Sept. 6, was a tremendously gifted actor who immortalized the character of Omar Little in the classic drama, “The Wire,” and contributed indelible performances in such series as “Boardwalk Empire,” “When They See Us,” “The Night Of” and, in a comedy role, “Community.”

It would be satisfying to see Williams win, but it’s heartbreaking to think that someone who had overcome obstacles, and given viewers so much, is gone.

Among the shows with multiple nominations are “The Crown” (Netflix), “The Mandalorian” (Disney+), “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+), “WandaVision” (Disney+) and “The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix), all of them shows on streaming services, further demonstrating that viewers sticking with broadcast TV are being left behind by Emmy voters.

Will Emmy voters shower the feel-good comedy “Ted Lasso” with awards, or will enthusiasm cool a bit, in light of some Season 2 backlash (those reactions are wrong, as anybody who’s seen Episode 8, “Man City,” can attest)?

Can Michaela Coel win deserved honors for her daringly frank HBO series, “I May Destroy You”? Can surprise nominee Aidy Bryant take home a trophy for the final season of the Portland-filmed Hulu comedy, “Shrill”? Did those Pennsylvania accents impress Emmy voters enough to give prizes to HBO’s Kate Winslet-starring drama, “Mare of Easttown”? Will “Hamilton,” a filmed version of a stage show whose Emmy nominations seem misplaced, scoop up prizes?

We’ll find out all that, and more, on Sunday night.

Want to watch?

What: The 73rd annual Emmy Awards

When: 8 p.m. Sept. 19

How to watch: CBS (WFMY-9) or streaming live and on demand on Paramount+

A partial list of the 73rd Emmy nominees

Outstanding Drama Series: “The Boys,” “Bridgerton,” “The Crown,” “The Mandalorian,” “Lovecraft Country,” “Pose,” “The Handmaid's Tale,” “This Is Us”

Outstanding Comedy Series: “Black-ish,” “Cobra Kai,” “Pen15,” “Emily in Paris,” “Hacks,” “Ted Lasso,” “The Flight Attendant,” “The Kominsky Method”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Regé-Jean Page, “Bridgerton”; Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”; Billy Porter, “Pose”; Jonathan Majors, “Lovecraft Country”; Matthew Rhys, “Perry Mason”; Josh O'Connor, “The Crown”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Emma Corrin, “The Crown”; Olivia Colman, “The Crown”; Uzo Aduba, “In Treatment”; Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid's Tale”; Jurnee Smollett, “Lovecraft Country”; Mj Rodriguez, “Pose”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Michael K. Williams, “Lovecraft Country”; Bradley Whitford, “The Handmaid's Tale”; Max Minghella, “The Handmaid's Tale”; O-T Fagbenle, “The Handmaid's Tale”; John Lithgow, “Perry Mason”; Tobias Menzies, “The Crown”; Giancarlo Esposito, “The Mandalorian”; Chris Sullivan, “This Is Us”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”; Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”; Emerald Fennell, “The Crown”; Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid's Tale”; Yvonne Strahovski, “The Handmaid's Tale”; Samira Wiley, “The Handmaid's Tale”; Madeline Brewer, “The Handmaid's Tale”; Aunjanue Ellis, “Lovecraft Country”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series: Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”; Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”; Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”; William H. Macy, “Shameless”; Kenan Thompson, “Kenan”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series: Aidy Bryant, “Shrill”; Jean Smart, “Hacks”; Allison Janney, “Mom”; Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”; Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”; Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live”; Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”; Brendan Hunt, “Ted Lasso”; Nick Mohammed, “Ted Lasso”; Jeremy Swift, “Ted Lasso”; Paul Reiser, “The Kominsky Method”; Carl Clemons-Hopkins, “Hacks”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”; Cecily Strong, “Saturday Night Live”; Aidy Bryant, “Saturday Night Live”; Rosie Perez, “The Flight Attendant”; Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”; Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”; Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Limited Series: “Mare of Easttown,” “I May Destroy You,” “WandaVision,” “The Queen's Gambit,” “The Underground Railroad”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie: Paul Bettany, “WandaVision”; Hugh Grant, “The Undoing”; Ewan McGregor, “Halston”; Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton”; Leslie Odom Jr., “Hamilton”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie: Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown”; Michaela Coel, “I May Destroy You”; Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen's Gambit”; Elizabeth Olsen, “WandaVision”; Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie: Jean Smart, “Mare of Easttown”; Julianne Nicholson, “Mare of Easttown”; Kathryn Hahn, “WandaVision”; Phillipa Soo, “Hamilton”; Renee Elise Goldsberry, “Hamilton”; Moses Ingram, “The Queen's Gambit”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie: Daveed Diggs, “Hamilton”; Jonathan Groff, “Hamilton”; Anthony Ramos, “Hamilton”; Thomas Brodie-Sangster, “The Queen's Gambit”; Evan Peters, “Mare of Easttown”; Paapa Essiedu, “I May Destroy You”

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series: “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” “Saturday Night Live”

Outstanding Variety Talk Series: “Conan,” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

Outstanding Competition Program: “The Amazing Race,” “Nailed It!” “RuPaul's Drag Race,” “Top Chef,” “The Voice”

