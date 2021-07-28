From ‘The Real World’ to ‘Teen Mom’ — MTV paved way for reality TV

And transformative. By the early 2000s, MTV’s target audience of Gen Xers was giving way to millennials. Social media was on the rise, self-branding was becoming a thing and MTV research found that these new young viewers yearned to be part of the media they consumed.

Major milestones in the evolution included “The Hills” (2006), a slick and sexy saga that followed aspiring fashion designer Lauren Conrad and a few attractive young residents of Los Angeles. Then, there was “Jersey Shore” (2009), which served up broad stereotypes of Italian Americans as it focused on eight housemates in a vacation home. Later came “Teen Mom” (2009), a jarring look at the trials of young women navigating motherhood.

These shows brought big ratings to MTV and gave rise to multiple imitators. And they all sparked very different cultural conversations, according to Klein, an associate professor of film studies at East Carolina University.

“With ‘The Hills,’ the question was: Is this even a reality show? It was just so beautiful and some scenes were reshot,” she says. As for the post-recession “Jersey Shore,” it generated massive amounts of controversy for its portrayal of so-called “Guidos” and “Guidettes.”