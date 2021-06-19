Has 'Nurses' been canceled?

Answer: Since “Life,” where DeHaan played James Dean, the actor’s credits include the movies “The Kid,” where he played Billy the Kid opposite Ethan Hawke’s Pat Garrett, “A Cure for Wellness” and “Tulip Fever.” He has also starred in “ZeroZeroZero,” a crime drama for Amazon Prime Video. He co-starred in “The Stranger,” a limited series for the now-defunct streaming service Quibi. Roku has acquired Quibi’s shows and begun adding them to its Roku Channel, but “The Stranger” is not yet among the additions. By the way, you can find “Life” on home video.

Q: On “S.W.A.T.,” the character Jim Street had a foster brother who was murdered in one of the episodes. The actor resembles the singer Johnny Mathis, and his voice sounds like Mathis. Any relation?

Answer: No. The character you remember, Nate Warren, was played by the actor Cory Hardrict, who as far as I can find is not related to Mathis. He does have another family tie to the famous, though, as the husband of actress Tia Mowry. And he will be back in series TV as a college baseball coach in the drama “All American: Homecoming,” due on the CW at midseason 2022.

Q: Can you tell me about one of my favorite ‘70s TV shows, “The Name of the Game”? How long did it run? What network was it on?