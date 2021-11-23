Holiday TV brings new movies, specials — and Charlie Brown

Vanessa has never had a real family to celebrate with during the holidays, but when she receives the results from her family tree DNA test, she discovers a family she didn't know existed. Richard, her biological father, invites her to spend the Christmas weekend with him and his family. Richard asks a family friend, Kris, who joins them every Christmas, to pick her up on his way. Kris knows all the details of her new family and helps break the ice when she meets Richard's wife and their three children for the first time. It's a bit uncomfortable at first but the family takes part in their Christmas traditions. As the weekend progresses, Vanessa meets her grandmother and other relatives, and even helps her little sister overcome stage fright before performing at the Christmas pageant. Vanessa is having a wonderful time getting to know her new family until she gets a message from the DNA testing company with some surprising news that she worries may jeopardize her holiday.