Holiday TV brings new movies, specials — and Charlie Brown
LOS ANGELES — Supply-chain woes are this year’s Grinch, threatening to steal gifts and good cheer. But TV is overstocked with holiday specials and rom-coms.

There’s options for watching some old favorites, such as 1965’s “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” The Peanuts special will air on PBS and is available on Apple TV+, which acquired the classic in 2020. The free viewing window the streaming service offered for it then has snapped shut this year.

Here’s a sampling of what to watch while sipping nog and nibbling on roasted chestnuts — if available on store shelves. All air times are Eastern.

Movie time

'A Rich Christmas'

How to watch: Streaming now on BET+

Synopsis: A self-absorbed socialite gets a new perspective on life when she’s forced to work at a family homeless shelter. Bill Bellamy and Tyler Abron star.

'Romance in the Wilds'

How to watch: Nov. 25 on Fox Nation

Synopsis: A forest ranger and geologist (Kaitlyn Leeb, Victor Zinck Jr.) join ranks to flee a wildfire. Does love ignite? The actors also star in Fox Nation’s “Christmas in the Wilds,” out the same day.

'Reba McEntire’s Christmas in Tune'

How to watch: 8 p.m. Nov. 26 on Lifetime

Synopsis: Georgia (McEntire) and Joe (John Schneider) broke up as a couple and a singing duo years ago, but their daughter wants a reunion for charity.

'Christmas Again'

How to watch: Dec. 3 on Disney Channel

Synopsis: Teenager Rowena is caught living the holiday over and over again after wishing that she could reclaim her life before her parents’ divorce. Scarlett Estevez stars.

'It’s a Wonderful Life'

How to watch: 8 p.m. Dec. 4, and Dec. 24 on NBC

Synopsis: Jimmy Stewart stars as a despairing man who finds value in his life with the help of an aspiring angel, Clarence.

'Our Christmas Journey'

How to watch: 10:01 p.m. Dec. 4 on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Synopsis: Holly Robinson Peete stars as a single mom who faces an independent new chapter for her teenage son with autism and herself. Peete and her husband, former NFL quarterback Rodney Peete, are parents of a son with autism. The actor said on Twitter that “I have wanted to make a movie about an #autism family making transitions at #Christmas for a while.”

'The Christmas Thief'

How to watch: 8 p.m. Dec. 5 on ION Television

Synopsis: A novice private eye, home for the holidays and trying to solve burglaries blamed on Santa Claus, clashes with a local detective. Michelle Borth and Vivica A. Fox co-star.

Fa la la la la ...

'iHeartRadio Holiday Special'

How to watch: 7 p.m. Nov. 24 on the iHeartRadio app, YouTube and Facebook pages

Synopsis: Mario Lopez hosts a virtual concert including Train, Kelly Clarkson, Michael Bublé, and Pentatonix.

'CMA Country Christmas'

How to watch: 9 p.m. Nov. 30 on ABC

Synopsis: Performers and songs include Kelsea Ballerini (“Santa Baby”), Gabby Barrett (“The First Noel”), Lady A (“Wonderful Christmastime”) and Little Big Town (“Christmas Time Is Here”).

'Kelly Clarkson Presents When Christmas Comes Around'

How to watch: 10 p.m. Dec. 1 on NBC

Synopsis: Clarkson hosts a special that offers music, celebrates tradition, and gives to those in need.

'Christmas Under the Stars'

How to watch: 7 p.m. Dec. 5 on BYUtv and on the BYUtv app

Synopsis: The a cappella group Pentatonix mixes favorite tunes and carols with songs from its new holiday album, “Evergreen.”

'Michael Bublé’s Christmas in the City'

How to watch: 10 p.m. Dec. 6 and 22 on NBC

Synopsis: The pop singer marks the 10th anniversary of his album “Christmas” with music and comedy.

'20 Years of Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir'

How to watch: Dec. 13 and 24 on PBS (check local listing for times)

Synopsis: Brian Stokes Mitchell narrates a retrospective of performances by Kristin Chenoweth, Audra McDonald and dozens more artists.

Stocking stuffers

'A Charlie Brown Christmas'

How to watch: Streaming on Apple TV+ and Dec. 19 on PBS (check local listings for time)

Synopsis: Is Christmas all about the goods or good-heartedness? The question unsettles Charlie Brown.

'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer'

How to watch: 8 p.m. Nov. 22 on CBS

Synopsis: A reindeer finds that being different is worthwhile in this 1964 special that’s based on the Johnny Marks song and narrated by Burl Ives.

'Mary McCartney Serves It Up'

How to watch: Nov. 23 on discovery+

Synopsis: In four new holiday episodes, the British cookbook author enjoys meatless meals with guests including her famous dad, Paul McCartney, and Oprah Winfrey.

'How the Grinch Stole Christmas'

How to watch: 8 p.m. Nov. 26 and Dec. 25 on NBC

Synopsis: Horror movie king Boris Karloff provided the voice for Dr. Seuss’ infamous Grinch for the enduring 1966 cartoon.

'’Twas the Fight Before Christmas'

How to watch: Nov. 26 on Apple TV+

Synopsis: A documentary about an Idaho neighborhood that became a battleground for a man with a large-scale holiday obsession and his foes, aka other homeowners.

'A Home for the Holidays'

How to watch: 9 p.m. Dec. 5 on CBS

Synopsis: In the special’s 23rd annual broadcast, inspiring stories of youngsters adopted from foster care are joined with performances by pop artists.

