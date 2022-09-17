 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Jason Aldean gives first in-depth interview about Las Vegas mass shooting in ‘11 Minutes’ documentary

  • 0
Jason Aldean

Jason Aldean performs during CMA Fest 2022 on June 8 in Nashville, Tenn. An upcoming series will feature Aldean talking about the mass shooting at one of his 2017 concerts. 

 Amy Harris, Invision

Survivors, first-responders and performer Jason Aldean recall the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history through emotional interviews in an upcoming documentary series.

The four-part “11 Minutes” will premiere Sept. 27 on Paramount+ ahead of the fifth anniversary of the Route 91 Harvest festival in Las Vegas where a gunman killed dozens of people and wounded hundreds more on Oct. 1, 2017.

The announcement describes the documentary as the first in-depth interview about the tragedy with Aldean, who was onstage when gunman Stephen Paddock began firing from a high-rise Mandalay Bay hotel room overlooking the outdoor festival.

“When I turned around, my bass player was just looking at me like a deer in the headlights. And my security guy was onstage at that point, telling me to get down, waving me off the stage,” Aldean said, according to Paramount.

People are also reading…

A recently released trailer includes multiple tearful testimonials from others who were there, while producers say the documentary includes never-before-seen footage.

The initial death toll was listed at 58 people, but was officially changed to 60 three years later to include women who died from complications from wounds in 2019 and 2020.

0 Comments

Tags

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Meet 'SNL's' newest cast members

Meet 'SNL's' newest cast members

The new "SNL" cast includes Molly Kearney, who will be the show's first nonbinary cast member. "SNL" saw the departure of multiple veteran cast members at the end of last season.

For Oprah Winfrey, 'Sidney' is an act of love for Poitier

For Oprah Winfrey, 'Sidney' is an act of love for Poitier

The Oprah Winfrey-produced documentary "Sidney" has arrived eight months after the death of Sidney Poitier. "Sidney" premiered over the weekend at the Toronto International Film Festival, presenting a life-spanning portrait of the actor who blazed a trail for countless Black actors in Hollywood and single-handedly revolutionized how they were portrayed on screen. In an interview, Winfrey called the film "my offering" to her longtime friend and mentor. Much of the film was made with Poitier's family's participation before he died at the age of 94 in January. It will debut on Apple TV+ on Sept. 23.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Movies in a Minute - "Hockeyland"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert