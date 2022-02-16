New fresh prince Jabari Banks is ready to conquer 'Bel-Air'

“Hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of auditions poured in. We needed a guy who had the swagger, the charisma, but also the pure acting chops, who uses his eyes,” he said. “Jabari Banks is such a star and he shines so bright.”

The parallels between Smith and Banks seem tailor-made for Hollywood. Like Smith, Banks is from west Philadelphia. He’s also a musician working on his own EP, which he says is a mix of R&B, hip-hop and alternative genres, and plans to release it later this year. He also loves fashion and “The Fresh Prince” was a trend-setting show.

Banks says he’s taking this huge opportunity “one day at a time,” and cites an anecdote from Smith’s autobiography, “Will,” about his father assigning him and his brother to build a wall brick by brick.

“I’ve been following that motto and going about my day to day like that,” he said.

“Bel-Air” was conceived by Cooper, a filmmaker in Kansas City who taught himself to shoot film on a camera bought at Best Buy. He grew up loving “The Fresh Prince” and believed the premise of the show could still work today — but also reflect the times.