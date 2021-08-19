Nicole Kidman brings trouble to paradise in Hulu's 'Nine Perfect Strangers'

But audiences cannot live on eye candy alone, so it’s a good thing the men and women of Tranquillum House are played by some terrific actors. If the series ends up getting mangled by the same uncharacteristically clunky plot machinery that almost ruins Moriarty’s book, the star power might be the only thing that keeps you hanging on.

McCarthy leads the pack as Frances Welty, a romance author whose bestselling career is suddenly on the skids and whose love life has been dealt a humiliating blow. With her spiky humor, warm curiosity and many food cravings, Frances is the book’s best, most endearing character. Thanks to McCarthy’s layered, lived-in performance as a smart, funny woman at the end of a rapidly fraying rope, the TV Frances is a viewer’s best friend and the show’s craftiest enabler.

If you can’t put down the remote, blame McCarthy. But she has plenty of company. There is Bobby Canavale (“Boardwalk Empire,” “Mr. Robot”) as Tony Hogburn, a former football star whose fall from grace landed him in a pit of drugs and despair. Tony and Frances are two peas in a pain pod, and Canavale and McCarthy are a joy to watch as their characters snipe and spar their way toward recovery.

Kidman plays the inscrutably charismatic Masha with a sphinx-like serenity that does not entirely mask the cult-leader gleam in her eye. Is Masha a savior or a lunatic? Kidman is sly enough to make both scenarios seem possible. She gets able backup from Manny Jacinto, whose low-key performance as Masha’s conflicted assistant, Yao, will have you checking IMDb to see if he is the same guy who played the cosmically goofy Jason Mendoza on “The Good Place.” (He is.)