One half of the 'Property Brothers' praises solar in doc

You're also passionate about climate change, but it barely gets a mention in the film. Why?

There's a large contingent of the population who as soon as they hear 'climate,' they tune out and they're not interested because they think it's just a bunch of hubbub. I didn't want that with the film. I'm not trying to create a film to pander and preach to the people who are already converted. I wanted to create a film that starts a dialog and lets people listen long enough that it piques their interest and then maybe they'll start to take a new interest in renewable energy or change their opinion.

Why don't you do more solar installs on "Property Brothers"?

I'd love to. We've done a few episodes of our shows where we have put solar in, but that's a far cry from the 400 episodes that we've done. And the reason is most of the homeowners on 'Property Brothers' usually they have next to no budget for everything that they want to accomplish. So we're trying to get them the things that will functionally make their life work now.

A song you co-wrote and sing called "Being Honest" plays over the end credits. Tell us about it.

I was trying to find the right song that would express the seriousness of what we're discussing in the film. But it's also sort of just the political climate right now, and it even relates to people in their relationships. I think we are so fed up that we just want a little honesty in our lives.