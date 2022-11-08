'Pawn Star' Rick Harrison made sure his show came to the Triad.

When the team behind "Pawn Stars" decided to hit the road for a new spinoff series, star Rick Harrison knew one of the places he wanted to go - the Piedmont Triad.

After all, his late father, Richard Benjamin Harrison - known to fans of the long-running series as "The Old Man" - grew up in Lexington, and Rick himself was born there.

"That was from the get-go," Rick Harrison said in a telephone interview a few weeks after the production of the episode shot in the Triad wrapped up. "I just wanted a little homage to the Old Man, so I figured that's some place we had to go. We had to go to North Carolina."

"Pawn Stars Do America" is an eight-episode series, with the premiere installment - set in Denver, Colorado - airing at 8 p.m. Wednesday on the History Channel. The episode that was shot here last month, mostly in Winston-Salem, will be shown in late December.

For practical reasons, when they got to North Carolina, the producers decided to shoot most of their footage one county up, in Winston-Salem, rather than in Davidson County.

"I think they wanted Winston because it's a little bit bigger than Lexington," Harrison said.

He doesn't have many memories of the time he actually lived in Lexington, since his parents moved to San Diego when he was only two. "My dad was in the Navy, but I used to go back there when I was a kid, I'd spend the summers with my grandparents all the time.

"I hadn't been back since I was a kid," Harrison added. "When my grandmother died, my grandpa moved out here to Vegas until he passed in 2000. So I really didn't have any family left out there, but I just wanted to go back and see it and remind myself of being a kid. It was really cool."

Each episode of "Pawn Stars Do America" follows Rick, his son Corey Harrison, and Austin "Chumlee" Russell as they venture from Las Vegas, the home of the World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop, where the original "Pawn Stars" has been set since its debut in 2009.

In the new series, they travel to eight different cities in search of unusual items they can add to their inventory.

Along the way, they meet a wide assortment of people and hear their stories and the stories of their treasures. Each two-hour episode focuses on one location.

Other episodes are set in Austin, Savannah, San Francisco, Seattle, Valley Forge and Washington D.C. The idea for the show, traveling to different locations, was something the producers had talked about for years.

"Then COVID happened," Harrison said. "And you know, finally it was like, C's over, everything's great, let's go on the road. And we finally got it done."

"It's a big undertaking," Harrison said, since there's a big production team to transport to new locations and a lot of planning involved - plus, this was in addition to working on the next season of "Pawn Stars" itself, not as a replacement for that show.

"And then I've got my other businesses, and I have six kids and I have a busy life," Harrison said, "so the whole scheduling thing took a while to get the time."

Filming of the next season of the original show will probably start around March of next year in Las Vegas.

For the Winston-Salem episode, they had nearly 400 extras and fans show up over a three-day film shoot. The episode was shot on a closed set back in mid-October.

"People were bringing tons of stuff," Harrison said. "We bought hundreds of things there. But there was no way we could get it all on television, though."

Viewers will find out more about what they found in the Triad when the Winston-Salem episode airs next month. It's currently planned to be the season finale, airing in late December.

And though some of the other cities they visited may have been bigger, the film shoot here had its advantages, according to Harrison.

"They were bigger venues, but the other cities, I didn't get to sneak out at night and go to have Lexington barbecue," he said.