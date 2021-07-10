Shark Week returns July 11-18

MONDAY: The six-part revenge thriller “The Beast Must Die” follows a London school teacher (Cush Jumbo) whose young son is killed in a hit-and-run incident. After the police investigation into the case is dropped, her grief turns to rage and she decides to go after the wealthy man (Jared Harris) she suspects is responsible. (10 p.m., AMC).

TUESDAY: Break out the peanuts and Cracker Jack for the 91st edition of the Major League Baseball All-Star Game. The American League will be going for its eighth straight victory at Coors Field in Colorado. (8 p.m., Fox).

TUESDAY: “Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail” is the third chapter in the hysterical anthology series. Set in 1844, the story follows an idealistic small-town preacher (Daniel Radcliffe) who teams with an outlaw (Steve Buscemi) and a prairie wife (Geraldine Viswanathan) to lead a westward wagon train. Naturally, complications arise. (10:30 p.m., TBS).

WEDNESDAY: What would you risk for the score of a lifetime? The new documentary series “Heist” recalls three of the biggest rip-offs in modern American history — as explained by the people who pulled them off. (Netflix).