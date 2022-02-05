'Take Out with Lisa Ling': Asian American food gets the prestige streaming series it deserves

But food producers are the underlying engine of the new series, which highlights the untold stories and inner workings of various Asian communities, from New Jersey’s Journal Square to southern Louisiana, eschewing Chinatowns in favor of less obvious enclaves. Each show features multiple voices from a community in which Ling embeds.

In Episode 1, Ling travels to Jean Lafitte in the Louisiana bayou to highlight the vibrant Filipino community that has played an integral role in the shrimp industry. They were “the first Asians to settle in America,” says Ling in a phone interview. Over tables covered with boiled shrimp, and later at the acclaimed New Orleans restaurant Pêche, Ling notes that without the contributions Filipinos made to the local seafood industry, New Orleans cuisine would undoubtedly look different.

“Take Out” offers a format similar to those of other food-travel documentaries, such as the late Anthony Bourdain’s “Parts Unknown” and “Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi.” In it, a highly curious host travels to a location, meets with local experts, and — over a tantalizing meal draws out the history of the food for the audience.