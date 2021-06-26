Television Q&A: Fate of 'Manifest' up in the air

You have questions. I have some answers.

Q: Is “Manifest” coming back?

A: Not on NBC. The network canceled the fantasy drama after three seasons amid reports of declining ratings and, judging from some letters here, viewer discontent. That’s especially tough considering that the show was meant to run six seasons and only made it to the halfway point. But the show’s repeats have done well on Netflix, and there’s a chance that streamer or another service will order new episodes.

Q: I see a very strong resemblance between Lee Majors, co-star in the Western series “The Big Valley,” and Elvis Presley. I wonder if anyone else saw the same?

A: First, let’s give Majors full respect and note he was also the star of “The Six Million Dollar Man” and “The Fall Guy,” among other projects. And to your question, yes. Some references say that as an up-and-comer Majors was sometimes called “the blond Elvis” (also “the new James Dean”).

In a 2016 interview with Will Harris for The A.V. Club, Majors said when his friend Elvis dyed his hair blond for the movie “Double Trouble,” the singer’s pals told him he looked like Majors’ “Big Valley” character.