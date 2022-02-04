Television Q&A: Is 'Devil in the White City' adaptation still happening?

Q: Perhaps you can help me locate a very old film. Sometime between 1948 and 1950, I saw a film called “Mickey” which buoyed my spirits. In all these years I have questioned people about seeing this film, but no one ever heard of it. It starred Lois Butler and, I think, Skippy Homeier and Anne Revere. I hardly remember the plot or script, but somehow it remains a most positive memory. Is it possible to find a venue to see this film?

Answer: “Mickey,” from 1948, starred Lois Butler as young Mickey Kelly. Top-billed cast includes Bill Goodwin, Irene Hervey and John Sutton; Skippy Homeier is also in it, but not Anne Revere. You can find it on Amazon Prime Video; there are also recordings on YouTube; the picture quality is not great on any of them.

Q: Sometime in January, at the end of “Days of Our Lives,” there was a note that it was in memory of someone (I think female). It went by so fast that I didn’t catch the name. I was wondering if someone on the cast had passed away.