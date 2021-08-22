Television Q&A: Looking for information on singer, songs

A: The song was written by Arthur Strauss and Remus Harris. The first and best-known recording is a 1956 one credited to Billy Ward & The Dominoes, with the legendary (and male) Jackie Wilson as the lead singer at the time. It was a hit, reaching the top 20 on the Billboard sales charts and even higher in the ranking of radio plays. You may be remembering a 1957 cover version by Eve Lombard with Johnny Gregory and His Orchestra. But Jackie Wilson’s rendition is better.

Q: There is a terrific song at the end of the movie “Human Capital.” Would you happen to know its name and artist?

A: The song is called “Heartbeating” by the band Bodies of Water. “Human Capital,” for those of you tuning in late, is a 2019 movie starring Liev Schreiber and Marisa Tomei; it’s a reworking of “Il capitale umano,” a 2013 Italian film. And speaking of remakes ...

Q: I have been watching a show on PBS called “Professor T.” It takes place in England, the professor helps the police solve crimes and his first name is Jasper. There is a show that comes on right after it also called “Professor T,” but that show takes place in Belgium, I think. It has English subtitles. The main character is in jail, his first name is Jasper, and he also helps the police solve crimes. Are these shows related somehow?