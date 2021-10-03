Television Q&A: What happened to CBS morning show co-host?

Q: I was so excited to watch “Dancing with the Stars,” but then I remembered who the host was. She makes the show about her with the low-cut dresses and the way she walks. This show is about dancing and not about her. She needs to tone it down. Better yet, bring back Tom Bergeron.

Answer: As this indicates, a new season of “DWTS” has begun and that means there’s a fresh round of complaints about Tyra Banks as host. (You may remember several columns of readers’ observations about Banks last year.) Banks is still not my idea of a good host, and not remotely someone to get me back to a show that lost my interest long before her arrival. But the show has long been about personalities as much or more as dancing — and Banks’s presence does stir people up.

Q: I recently enjoyed the series “Daredevil” on Netflix. I was wondering if any more will be made. Also, could you give me any information about the star, Charlie Cox?