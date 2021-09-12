Television Q&A: What happened to MSNBC's Kasie Hunt?

Q: Is “Manifest” coming back?

Answer: In a June column I noted that NBC had dropped the show but that reruns were doing well on Netflix, and it was possible that streaming service would order new episodes. And now we know that it has.

Variety reported that there will be a fourth and final season for Netflix.

“The streamer has also announced that this upcoming new season will consist of 20 episodes, which is more than any one season received on NBC. (The first consisted of 16 episodes, while the second and third consisted of 13 episodes each.) Whether all 20 are released at once or in multiple parts was not announced.”

Series creator Jeff Rake told EW.com that the show hopes to be shooting episodes by November or December “to get episodes to everyone as soon as possible.” Getting the cast members back is being negotiated but, Rake added, “I am hopeful that everybody is back.”

Q: “Sliders” was a great sci-fi series in the late 1990s which I am watching in rerun. I often wonder why the main star, Jerry O’Connell, and his brother Charlie did not appear in the last season.