Television Q&A: What happened to upcoming show with Susan Sarandon?

You have questions. I have some answers.

Q: Back in January of this year a show called “Monarch” starring Susan Sarandon and Trace Adkins was supposed to be on Fox. I have been looking for it ever since, but it has never appeared. What happened?

Answer: Instead of putting on the country music drama at midseason, Fox decided to hold it back for the fall of 2022. The Hollywood Reporter quoted a Fox statement calling the series “a top priority for Fox Entertainment in 2022.

“Unfortunately, because of the unavoidable realities of the pandemic and the profound impact COVID-19 continues to have on our industry and around the world, it is necessary to reschedule ... As the cornerstone of Fox’s new 2022-23 slate, shifting a show of this magnitude allows us to have its entire first season produced, create additional, high-profile content and promotional windows to support launch, and give our viewers the best opportunity to enjoy the series as intended with a non-compromised run of episodes.”

Q: Just before the pandemic hit, Tom Hanks made a movie called “Greyhound” about a convoy of ships in World War II. I would love to see it on TV and especially DVD. Such has not been the case.

Answer: The movie premiered on the streaming service Apple TV+ and is still there. I have not yet seen a release date for a DVD.

Q: I am often surprised that you come up with answers that seem improbable. Mine is an absolute long shot because I remember very little about a late ‘70s (I think) TV show that took place in a high school that was called “We Mo We” High.

I have no idea how it was spelled or even what the show was about. A bunch of high school kids, I guess. I just know it was one of my favorite shows and We Mo We High pops into my head every so often.

Answer: That is “Square Pegs,” a comedy created by the great Anne Beatts, which aired on CBS for a single season in 1982-83. Sarah Jessica Parker starred in the series as one of a group of misfit students at Weemawee High School.

The show’s many charms included the “Square Pegs” theme song by the Waitresses (also known for “I Know What Boys Like” and “Christmas Wrapping”).

Q: Could you please tell me the name of the handsome Black man who was on “The New Adventures of Old Christine” and played Miranda’s boyfriend on “Sex and the City”? I love him but I can’t find out his name.

Answer: That is Blair Underwood, a fine, veteran actor. You may also have seen him in a host of other series including “Agents of SHIELD,” “Quantico,” “When They See Us” and “L.A. Law” (where he’s also set to appear in a planned revival).

Q: Many years ago I watched a movie on TV about a woman who felt jinxed by wealth. When she marries, her husband becomes wealthy, then subsequently dies. The pattern repeats. The movie was made in the ‘50s, ‘60s or possibly the ‘70s. What is the name of the movie and the actress who played the leading lady?

Answer: That was “What a Way To Go,” from 1964. Shirley MacLaine starred as the unlucky wife; the cast also included Paul Newman, Robert Mitchum, Dick Van Dyke, Gene Kelly and Dean Martin.

Q: Is John Cameron Mitchell related to Cameron Mitchell, who played Buck on “The High Chaparral”?

Answer: From what I can find, John Cameron Mitchell — seen recently in the streaming series “Joe vs. Carole” — is not related to Cameron Mitchell.

Do you have a question or comment about entertainment past, present and future? Write to Rich Heldenfels, P.O. Box 417, Mogadore, OH 44260, or brenfels@gmail.com.