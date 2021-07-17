Television Q&A: What is that song in 'Downton Abbey' movie?

Answer: Sierra was fine in the police comedy’s ensemble, but he reportedly left for what appeared to be a better gig — as the lead in a sitcom, “A.E.S. Hudson Street,” from the same producer as “Barney Miller.”

Unfortunately, “Hudson” was not a success. Sierra, however, went on to dozens of other roles in movies and TV. He was 83 when he died of cancer earlier this year.

Q: Will “Coroner” be returning? Where can I watch reruns?

Answer: The Canadian drama will begin telecasts of its third season on The CW on Aug. 19, a change from a previously announced July return. (The third season has already aired in Canada.) You can find repeats of the first two seasons’ episodes on CWTV.com and the CW app.

Q: A few years back there was a series about a New York cop during the Civil War. I believe the name of the series was “Copper.” Do you have any info about it, and is it available anywhere?

Answer: “Copper,” set in 1860s New York, had some impressive people in the production team, among them several from the classic “Homicide: Life on the Street.” But it lasted just two seasons in 2012-13. The series has been released on DVD.