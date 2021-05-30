Television Q&A: When will 'Bosch' return for final season?

Still, the movie never got past talking, and, while writer-director Francis Coppola not long ago reworked the third film into “Mario Puzo’s The Godfather Coda,” Coppola has said he would not make a fourth film. But Paramount, which owns the “Godfather” rights, well might someday. In a statement to the Times last year it said, “While there are no imminent plans for another film in the ‘Godfather’ saga, given the enduring power of its legacy it remains a possibility if the right story emerges.”

Q: I enjoyed the PBS series “Victoria” that ran from 2016 to 2019. I thought it ended rather abruptly. Will there be more of Victoria’s life?

Answer: That is a nagging question akin to the one about “Godfather IV.” A fourth season of the series about Queen Victoria has been ordered, but it has yet to start production. PBS’s “Masterpiece” website says only, “The series is currently on hiatus, and unfortunately, we don’t have any additional information to share at this time.”