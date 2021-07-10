Television Q&A: When will 'Yellowstone' return for fourth season?

You have questions. I have some answers.

Q: Kevin Costner stars in a great series on Paramount Network, “Yellowstone.” Season three ended in August 2020 and I was led to believe the fourth season would start on June 20. But there was nothing and all has been quiet about when we might see season four. Do you have any information?

Answer: All I can tell you right now is that there will be a fourth season. Some fans assumed it would arrive June 20 based on when the third season had premiered, but at this writing there has been no official announcement of when we will get new episodes. As for why there is a delay, speculation has included a need to reshoot some scenes, Paramount’s wanting to avoid competition from the Olympics (July 23-Aug. 8), and a possible dispute over streaming rights since “Yellowstone’s” first three seasons stream on Peacock but Paramount Network is connected to streamer Paramount+. Whatever the reason, viewers remain in scheduling limbo.

Q: I was wondering about the whereabouts of Robby the Robot of “Forbidden Planet” and several “Twilight Zone” episodes. With all of the tech advances and CGI, he is still the coolest robot ever!