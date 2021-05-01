Television Q&A: Why did Christopher Meloni leave 'SVU'?

Answer: There was talk about 10 years ago about a TV-movie reunion of the 2002-2009 series, but it did not happen, reportedly because of budgetary concerns. In May 2020, Shalhoub did play Adrian Monk again in a short pandemic-themed piece for Peacock’s “At-Home Variety Show.” It also featured “Monk” co-stars Ted Levine, Traylor Howard and Jason Gray-Stanford, as well as a closing note where Shalhoub says he and his wife, Brooke Adams, had both had COVID-19. You can still find the piece, titled “Mr. Monk Shelters in Place,” on Peacock with the “At-Home Variety Show” listing.

Q: I really like “The Closer” and “Major Crimes” and have enjoyed watching the reruns on Lifetime. I know the main characters left or died, but do you think there is any way they might find another “Chief”? I really like all of the other actors on the show.

Answer: As fans of the shows know, “The Closer” on TNT starred Kyra Sedgwick as the leader of a Los Angeles Police Department homicide unit. When Sedgwick left, the show was renamed “Major Crimes” and Mary McDonnell took the lead. That show had a nice run as well on TNT. Even when McDonnell’s character was killed off, it felt as if the series could have kept going. But I checked with someone close to the show about that possibility and was told simply that TNT “wanted us gone.”