Television Q&A: Why it can be difficult to hear people talking on TV?

All those problems can affect your TV, too. And with music, keep in mind that the show has paid for that music and wants to highlight it, and the show’s makers often believe the music adds to the drama of a scene. Considering the speed at which TV shows are often made, the sound may have been mixed hastily and imperfectly. Or the broadcaster may not have been careful with its audio settings.

Then wonder about the audio quality in your TV set, since it’s long been argued that some TV speakers are not up to the task of modern sound. Or you may need to look at the TV settings to see if they let you reconfigure the audio. My TCL television sets come with an audio setting called “dialog enhancer” to help with this problem.

Suppose, though, that you have a home theater or other external speakers but still have difficulties. A decidedly low-tech solution may be moving the speakers in relation to where you sit, so you’re not getting too much sound from a too-near source. Hey, it helped at the House of Heldenfels. (Another low-tech idea: turning on closed captions, as many readers have suggested.)