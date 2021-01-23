Television Q&A: Will 'Emily in Paris' and 'Anne with an E' return with more episodes?

Answer: There are no plans for it. Based on an Israeli series, it aired for nine episodes on ABC in 2020. It was also reportedly among the least-watched shows on the network. ABC decided not to continue it and so far, no one else has either.

Q: I faithfully watched two seasons of “Jack Ryan” on Amazon Prime Video but Season 3 has not yet arrived. Has it been canceled?

Answer: No. The drama starring John Krasinski has received an order for a third season. Production is expected to start this year.

Q: We love watching “Lucky Dog” on Saturday morning on CBS. On Jan. 2, it showed the sign Lucky Dog Ranch; however, the trainers and vet were all different. What happened to Brandon McMillan? I hope this change is temporary.

Answer: McMillan announced in October 2020 that he had done his last episode of the series, which he had been hosting since 2013. In an Instagram post, McMillan said, “As the years went on big money started pouring into the show which meant more cooks in the kitchen making decisions. This is where Hollywood can take a great idea and turn it into a money driven business. When the fun gets taken out of a tv show then it's no longer fun to show up.”