Television Q&A: Will 'The Good Doctor' be back for a new season?

Q: I am looking for the name of a movie where a woman from England and a man from America come to Italy to attend their respective parents’ funeral only to find that the parents had an annual two-week affair for many years. Sound

familiar?

Answer: That’s “Avanti!” a 1972 movie starring Jack Lemmon and Juliet Mills, and directed by Billy Wilder.

Q: Why do certain TV channels block out a portion of the screen, either on the top and bottom or both sides?

Answer: There’s a long answer to that short question. For starters, screen pictures can be described as the ratio between the width and height of the image, and for a long time the most common ratio was 4:3 or 1.33:1, what we oldies remember as the standard TV screen size.

One of the ways that the movie industry tried to woo defectors to TV watching in the 1950s was with a wider screen image which could not be duplicated on TV at the time. (There are different widescreen aspects, but a common one is 16:9 or 1.78:1.) For years, widescreen productions were modified in telecasts and home video releases to fit the standard TV screen, either by trimming the image or by an awkward presentation known as pan-and-scan.

Eventually fans were able to find movies on video and TV which preserved the widescreen image with “black bars” at the top and bottom of the screen, what was called letterboxing. In the early ‘90s, widescreen TVs became available and 1997 brought “Feds,” the first network TV series in widescreen. But images of older productions shot in 4:3 did not fill a widescreen TV set’s image, leading to the appearance of the black bars on the sides of widescreen TV sets when older programming aired.

