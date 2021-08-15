Television Q&A: Will there still be a final season of 'Grace and Frankie'?

You have questions. I have some answers.

Q: I absolutely fell in love with “Grace and Frankie” on Netflix during the pandemic. I understand there will be one final season. Can you confirm?

Answer: Yes. The coming seventh season of the series starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin will be the last. “Netflix isn’t doing long-term series anymore,” series co-creator Marta Kauffman told the Los Angeles Times awhile back. “And we are really lucky that we got the seventh season.”

The pandemic stalled work on the final season after four episodes had been done but the cast reportedly went back to work in June. No word on when the final season will arrive. Speculation has focused on 2022, but co-star Martin Sheen said in a SiriusXM interview with Bruce Bozzi that Netflix could run the four completed episodes as a package sooner than that if it chose.

Q: Although they have lost popularity the last few years, I for one have always enjoyed the Miss Universe and Miss America competitions. Will they be held this COVID year and be shown on TV?