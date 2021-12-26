Television Q&A: Will they find another chief for 'The Closer' and 'Major Crimes' series?

Based on a novel, it starred Suzanne Somers, Heather Locklear and Deborah Adair.

Q: What can you tell me about Lionel Stander, who played Max on “Hart to Hart”?

Answer: Stander was at first a successful character actor, including in classics such as “Mr. Deeds Goes to Town” and the 1937 version of “A Star Is Born.” But as an active and outspoken liberal, he found his movie career stalled more than once by the anti-communist witch hunts in the late 1930s and 1950s, as well as by his defiant, heroic testimony before a congressional committee in 1953.

The New York Times has said, “Ostracized from Hollywood, Mr. Stander found work in the theater, on Wall Street and in comedies and spaghetti westerns in Italy, where, in his 60’s, he became an unofficial mayor of the Via Veneto in Rome.” But he eventually worked again in American movies and TV, especially “Hart to Hart.” He died in 1994 at the age of 86.

Q: My parents loved, loved, loved Lawrence Welk’s music program, as did I. Ralna English and Guy Hovis, the married singers who displayed so much affection for each other, suddenly separated and divorced. What happened with their marriage?

Answer: In an oft-quoted 1992 interview with Midwest Today, English explained it this way: “We were newlyweds when we came on the show. And we were passionately in love. But we never really liked each other. We have very different personalities.” But even after their divorce, the duo still performed together at times. “When we went out and did solo work, we were not near as much of an attraction as we were when we were Guy and Ralna,” Hovis told one publication in 2016.

