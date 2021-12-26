Television Q&A: Will they find another chief for 'The Closer' and 'Major Crimes' series?

Q: I really like “The Closer” and “Major Crimes” and have enjoyed watching the reruns on Lifetime. I know the main characters left or died, but do you think there is any way they might find another “Chief”? I really like all of the other actors on the show.
Answer: As fans of the shows know, “The Closer” on TNT starred Kyra Sedgwick as the leader of a Los Angeles Police Department homicide unit. When Sedgwick left, the show was renamed “Major Crimes” and Mary McDonnell took the lead. That show had a nice run as well on TNT.
Even when McDonnell’s character was killed off, it felt as if the series could have kept going. But I checked with someone close to the show about that possibility and was told simply that TNT “wanted us gone.”
Q: Back in the late ‘80s or early ‘90s there was a TV movie about four young women who moved into a beautiful beach house to meet wealthy men. They all did, except for one who fell in love with a gas station mechanic. She figured it was just her luck to meet a guy with no money. But, unbeknownst to her, he was very wealthy. It was a true “feel good” movie ... can you help?
Answer: At first I suspected you were remembering “How to Marry a Millionaire,” a 1953 movie that also inspired a ‘50s TV series. But it’s more likely that you saw the 1990 TV movie “Rich Men, Single Women” — although it had three, not four women. The Internet Movie Database says the women “plot to catch wealthy husbands by throwing a party at a mansion to which they have temporary access. Obvious love stories follow involving an ex-ballplayer, a secretly wealthy mechanic and an ad exec.”
Based on a novel, it starred Suzanne Somers, Heather Locklear and Deborah Adair.
Q: What can you tell me about Lionel Stander, who played Max on “Hart to Hart”?
Answer: Stander was at first a successful character actor, including in classics such as “Mr. Deeds Goes to Town” and the 1937 version of “A Star Is Born.” But as an active and outspoken liberal, he found his movie career stalled more than once by the anti-communist witch hunts in the late 1930s and 1950s, as well as by his defiant, heroic testimony before a congressional committee in 1953.
The New York Times has said, “Ostracized from Hollywood, Mr. Stander found work in the theater, on Wall Street and in comedies and spaghetti westerns in Italy, where, in his 60’s, he became an unofficial mayor of the Via Veneto in Rome.” But he eventually worked again in American movies and TV, especially “Hart to Hart.” He died in 1994 at the age of 86.
Q: My parents loved, loved, loved Lawrence Welk’s music program, as did I. Ralna English and Guy Hovis, the married singers who displayed so much affection for each other, suddenly separated and divorced. What happened with their marriage?
Answer: In an oft-quoted 1992 interview with Midwest Today, English explained it this way: “We were newlyweds when we came on the show. And we were passionately in love. But we never really liked each other. We have very different personalities.” But even after their divorce, the duo still performed together at times. “When we went out and did solo work, we were not near as much of an attraction as we were when we were Guy and Ralna,” Hovis told one publication in 2016.
