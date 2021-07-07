The best TV shows of 2021 (so far)

You might swear you spent the pandemic watching every worthwhile show. Maybe — but I doubt it.

No matter how much you relied on television during the Great Isolation, it’s likely you missed something special. But thanks to streaming services, it’s not too late to catch up. Here are 10 shows, listed in alphabetical order, that stood out during the first half of 2021.

“Big Shot”: The reboot of “The Mighty Ducks” was supposed to be Disney’s big sports showcase, but this series about a scrappy girls’ basketball team took the title. Watching “Full House” heartthrob John Stamos transform from Bobby Knight into Mister Rogers in record time may induce dizziness, but the series has enough heart — and thrilling buzzer-beating shots — to keep you in the game. (Disney+)

“Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry”: Lots of today’s pop stars are using the documentary format simply to boost their public image. But R.J. Cutler’s film about the 19-year-old phenom is so much more. A 140-minute running time may seem excessive, but the veteran director uses every second to show how the Grammy-winner handles — and mishandles — balancing the pressures of superstardom with the challenges of being a moody teenager. (Apple TV+)