‘The Book of Boba Fett’ stars Temuera Morrison, Ming-Na Wen enjoy expanding fan-favorite ‘Star Wars’ character’s legacy

The leads of the latest “Star Wars” series are pleased they can give eager fans the expanded legacy for mysterious bounty hunter Boba Fett.
“The Book of Boba Fett” actors Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen said they relished unveiling the fuller story of a fan favorite who maximized his limited screen time in the franchise’s original movies.
“Besides doing the big deed of catching Han Solo, we didn’t see too much of him,” Morrison, who plays Boba Fett, told the Daily News.
“He did remain pretty silent and pretty mysterious, but he had a bit of a reputation, so I think we’re gonna fill in quite a few of the gaps and answer a lot of the questions, find out a lot about the history of this guy and what sort of skills he’s acquired along the way.”
Morrison and Wen, who portrays the sleek assassin Fennec Shand, headline the new Disney+ show after appearing on several episodes of another live-action “Star Wars” series, “The Mandalorian.”
“The Book of Boba Fett,” which releases a new episode every Wednesday, is set on the desert planet of Tatooine, where the title character has seized control of the palace once run by crime lord Jabba the Hutt.
“He has difficulty in adjusting to certain ways and certain things that he has to contend with now, whereas before he might’ve just taken the (approach of) ‘Let’s just blow them away’ and take the shortcuts,” Morrison, 61, said of his character.
“But now he’s got a partner. We’ve got to talk about things. We’re running a little bit of a syndicate, which involves all sorts of deals, and wheeling and dealing.”
In addition to featuring a new adventure, the series uses flashbacks to explore the history of Boba Fett, who improbably survived the events of the 1983 movie “Return of the Jedi.”
The show also offers an in-depth understanding of Wen’s sharpshooting character, who formed a close bond with Boba Fett as his trusted confidant.
“She’s sort of a mystery, too,” Wen told The News. “These bounty hunters, they don’t wear their emotions on their sleeves. They carry a gun and they have very strong personas and reputations that they have to maintain.”
Wen, who famously voiced the main character in Disney’s animated “Mulan,” enjoyed exploring the dynamic between Fennec and Boba Fett.
“Their teaming up with each other is going to bring a lot of, what I like to say, the yin and the yang into this relationship,” said Wen, 58.
“Fennec has the street smarts. He has the military background,” she explained. “They (have) very different skills, and what their desires are is going to create conflict, as well as make their union even stronger.”
The Boba Fett character is a clone of the bounty hunter Jango Fett, whom Morrison previously portrayed in the 2002 movie “Attack of the Clones.”
The actor called it a “great honor” to suit up as Boba Fett in the new series.
“We kind of make him something that the audiences can really relate to in terms of his struggles and finding out those kinds of things that he has to contend with,” Morrison said.