Three UNCSA alumni take honors at Emmy Awards

Three alumni of UNC School of the Arts recently were honored recently at the Emmy Awards.

Will Files, a 2002 graduate of the School of Filmmaking, won for Outstanding Sound Editing for an episode of the Netflix drama “Stranger Things” — “Chapter Eight: The Battle of Starcourt.”

Richard Redlefsen, a 1986 graduate of the School of Dance high school program, won for Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup for a Series Limited Series, Movie or Special for “Star Trek: Picard” on CBS.

Chris Parnell, a 1989 graduate of the School of Drama, voices the character of Jerry Smith, among others, on Adult Swim’s “Rick and Morty,” which won the award for Outstanding Animated Program. He has performed on the program since it premiered in 2013.

“Our alumni from every discipline are performing at the very top of their industries, as these awards show,” said Chancellor Brian Cole. “We are proud of the work they do, which showcases the top-notch conservatory training they received at UNCSA.”