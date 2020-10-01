UNCG alum joins 'SNL' cast

GREENSBORO — When the 46th season of NBC's "Saturday Night Live" premieres this weekend, the UNCG community will have its eyes on Lauren Holt, who'll be one of three new cast members.
The Charlotte native graduated from UNCG in 2013 majoring in studio art, with a concentration in photography.
At least one professor in the School of Art remembers Holt as being quite the comic.
"She was always incredibly sharp and witty and kept us laughing," said Leah Sobsey, who taught Holt in photography classes. "We all felt like she was sort of destined for it — having a life in comedy."
Sobsey remembers Holt joining her and others on a study abroad trip to Iceland. During long bus rides, Holt "nailed it with impersonations of faculty, in the best way ... It kept us laughing on the bus the whole time."
When she heard about Holt making it to "SNL," Sobsey said: "I was thrilled for her and also not surprised. It felt like she was on her way there."
After college, Holt moved to Los Angeles and pursued that comedic career path.
She became a house performer at the Upright Citizens Brigade, an improvisational theater and training center. She is a founding member of the theater's musical improv troupe, The Pickup.
Her role in the short film, "Parent Teacher Conference," snagged her a best actress nomination at the Atlanta Comedy Film Festival.
She also appeared in the short film, "Keep Calm and Tampon."
And she continued working in California as a nanny, just as she had done while attending UNCG, Sobsey said.
Holt will become the second UNCG alumna with "SNL" connections.
Emily Spivey, who graduated in 1993, was an "SNL" staff writer from 2001 to 2010. After that, she created the adult animated sitcom, "Bless the Harts," that debuted in 2019 on Fox.
Now, little more than seven years after graduation, Holt will become part of what Rolling Stone magazine calls the "longest running, most iconic sketch show in American history."
Since Holt graduated from UNCG, Sobsey has stayed in touch with her through social media.
"The thing about Lauren, which makes me feel happy for her, is that she is so kind and generous and has this amazing light," Sobsey said.
Sobsey said she will be sure to watch her former student on Saturday night.
"It seems like this is something she has always wanted," Sobsey said.
