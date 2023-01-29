Wake Forest alumna makes mark in OWN's 'Ready to Love.'

Corvaya Jeffries, a Wake Forest University alumna, is philosophical about getting voted off Friday's episode of “Ready to Love,” a dating reality show on the OWN network.

“The men decided that I'm not ready to love,” Jeffries said. “There is an element of rejection there, but I am almost proud. I feel proud that I held true to what my standards are and what my preferences are in my dating life. It was almost like, 'Get me out of here as soon as possible so that I don't waste any more time not finding the actual person that I'm supposed to be with.'”

Jeffries' appearance on the reality show is the latest step in her continuing career, which has taken her from the inner-city housing projects of Hoboken, New Jersey to Wake Forest University to Los Angeles and now to south Florida, where she works as a digital strategist and plans to write a book.

She is the first in her family to graduate from college, but Wake Forest wasn't in her original plans. “Getting to Wake Forest was something I didn't know I needed,” she said with a laugh. “I had already paid my security deposit at another university, and I was dead set on going to a different university.”

That was Howard University, and while she says she did respect its culture as an HBCU, she was intrigued by Wake Forest after meeting J.E.R. Friedenberg, who was the director of the theater department at the time.

She went in as part of the theater department, but over time decided to switch over to study communication.

“I did my research, though,” she said.

She went to talk with Friedenberg about the decision “because of course I felt like, oh man, if I change my major, I'm going to offend him, and the whole theater department and the relationships I had cultivated there, because we were like a family.... I started talking to communications professors and I started to learn what the major could offer me, and what life could look like with that kind of degree. And I think it matched more what I saw for myself in the future.”

In 2013, she got her Bachelor of Arts degree in communication, with a minor in women's and gender studies. Several internships and opportunities followed, and thanks to a connection from one of her Wake Forest professors, Mary Dalton, she got in touch with producer James DuBose, a Greensboro native and fellow Wake alum.

After talking with him, she got a job as a travel coordinator for his production company, “and that opened the door for different jobs that I've had in LA in my media career,” she said. “I've worked live events, I've worked at news stations, I've worked as a writer for different websites based out of LA. It was a cool experience.”

That led her to Cox Media Group, which brought her back from the West Coast to work at the Palm Beach Post, and then to Revolt, a digital entertainment company owned by Sean Combs. Her impressive resume as a digital strategist, journalist, consultant and mentor can be found on her website at corvaya.com.

She describes reality TV as “one of my guilty pleasures” and through social media she found out producers of the hit show “Ready to Love” were looking for eligible bachelors in Miami. “I was like 'oh my gosh, are you kidding me? Of course, I'm going to do this.” She also appreciated the opportunity to step out of her comfort zone.

“It's not something I've ever done before, but I'm really into it, I really want to do it. So, once I auditioned, they cast me right away. And that was further confirmation that this may be just something that's supposed to be a part of my journey, because they picked me out of so many freaking women in Miami. You know, I think I make for good TV.”

They filmed in summer 2022, working 16-to-18 hour days that were sometimes edited down to two-to-three minute segments on the show.

“It's been fun watching it,” she said. “It's been interesting reading comments and seeing what social media's reaction is to my character on the show.”

“Ready to Love” focuses on the dating scene of successful Black men and women in their 30s and 40s who, as the network describes it, “are each looking for lasting love and an authentic relationship.”

Previous seasons have been filmed in locations including Washington D.C. and Georgia. The current seventh season, airing at 8 p.m. Fridays, is set in Miami.

Jeffries is fascinated with the way the show depicts her, “but there are certain moments that I'm watching that I'm like, 'wait, that's not what I said' or 'that's not who I am.' It's been interesting to see that. It's been fun, but it's been interesting.

“I will say that Corvaya on 'Ready to Love' is strong-willed. She's professional and she knows what she wants. That is one hundred percent who Corvaya is in real life, I've always been that girl.”

However, she added, “they definitely didn't portray the full depth of who I am. I think I come with many, many layers that are missed out, that they didn't show in the show.”

Overall, though, “I had a good experience with the show,” she said. “I would do it again a thousand times over. Yeah, I would do it again. I got to show up, look good, and make good TV.”