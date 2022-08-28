When Titans clash: She-Hulk butts heads with UNCSA alum

A UNC School of the Arts alumnus gets to boss around a superhero on the new Marvel streaming show "She-Hulk: Attorney-at-Law."

The series — which runs on the Disney+ streaming service, with new episodes each Thursday — revolves around Jen Walters, an attorney who acquires the superpowers and green skin of her cousin Bruce, aka The Incredible Hulk.

Steve Coulter, a prolific character actor and 1981 UNCSA alumnus, plays Holden Holliway, the head of a law firm who hires Jen with an eye toward having her head a new division that focuses on legal issues involving people with superpowers.

"It was so much fun," Coulter said. "It sounds corny, but it really is a great group of people. I really enjoyed working with them."

Coulter grew up reading Marvel comics such as Captain America and Spider-Man.

She-Hulk made her debut in 1980, written by Stan Lee himself.

When Coulter was asked to audition for the show, it had a code name so he didn't know it was for a Marvel superhero show. Then after his audition, he headed to the Dominican Republic to co-star in "Shotgun Wedding," a forthcoming Jennifer Lopez movie where he plays Jennifer Coolidge's husband. It's due out in 2023.

"Then I got word that I got the part," he said, and he found out it was a Marvel show. "It was fun."

While "She-Hulk" is not a flat-out comedy, he said, it has a more lighthearted tone than most Marvel shows. His character is hard-charging, shrewd and demonstrates a puckish sense of humor. He sees the chance to work with a superstrong 6 foot 7 green-skinned Amazon as a great opportunity for his law firm and the publicity he can get, but they frequently clash.

"He has so much power and money," Coulter said. "I think most people do exactly what he says, and the character of She-Hulk, Jen, she's constantly not doing what I ask her to do ... it becomes kind of like McLean Stevenson with Hawkeye (from "M*A*S*H)."

"There's something about her that he likes, because of the fact that she's not a yes-person, which I'm sure he's surrounded by. It's kind of an odd affection, kind of like that favorite daughter who's always messing up, but you can't help but think 'oh I'll keep her around.'"

He can't say much about what happens to Holliway later this season, but he is in most of the episodes. He also appreciated that he got the chance to improvise some of his dialog, and he described the set — in Atlanta, where he lives — as being more akin to an independent film than he was expecting from a major Disney production. Though with Disney's budget, he pointed out, they built an entire two-story law office for their set.

He also had to learn how to interact with Tatiana Maslany when she was wearing the motion capture costumes as She-Hulk, requiring him to make eye contact far above her 5 foot 4 height. Sometimes he would also work with a stand-in, Malia Arrayah, who stands over 6 foot 5.

Coulter isn't the only UNCSA alum on the show. Candice Rose, who attended the School of the Arts summer program, plays Aunt Melanie in the second episode, which debuted last Thursday.

Another local connection is Tess Malis Kincaid, who plays She-Hulk's mom, in several episodes. She went to Wake Forest University.

Coulter maintains strong ties to UNCSA and the area, and earlier this summer came back to Winston-Salem to film director Angus MacLachlan's next movie. They previously collaborated on the 2017 film "Abundant Acreage Available," which was shot here.

He also got to visit some of his old haunts and see how things had changed in recent years.

His previous work also includes such movies as "The Hunt," "Harry & Meghan: A Royal Wedding" (where he played Prince Charles), and the "Conjuring" movies, as well as roles in such TV shows as "The Purge," "Watchmen," "The Walking Dead," "Brockmire," and "Yellowstone."

"It's better than a real job," he said with a laugh. "I've had real jobs, the first 10 years of your career is like driving trucks, digging ditches, doing construction, washing dishes — I washed ditches at the Pizza Hut" (near the UNCSA campus).

He enjoys staying in touch with the UNCSA campus and Winston-Salem in general.

"Winston has changed a lot, downtown, but all in all it's pretty much the same," he said.

"That school, because it's such an intense experience — it's just four years but it feels longer — and I think it's embedded in your genes, because you worked so hard.... It's stamped in my DNA, I think. I have very fond memories."