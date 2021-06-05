When will 'Survivor' and 'The Amazing Race' return?

You have questions. I have some answers.

Q:

A: Both shows are in CBS’s plans for 2021-22. “Survivor” is set to be in the network’s fall lineup, on Wednesday nights, with competitions in the fall and the spring. “The Amazing Race” will be back but that is “pending its return to production,” the CBS new-season announcement said. In the meantime, “Amazing Race” host Phil Keoghan will be back at the helm of “Tough as Nails” when that show returns in the fall.

Q: I have just finished watching “Sweet Magnolias” on Netflix. There was only one season listed. Episode 10 was a real cliffhanger! Are there any other episodes planned to tie up loose ends?

A: Yes. A second season of the show inspired by Sherryl Woods’ books has been ordered. Reports indicate the new episodes will arrive on Netflix in 2022.

Q: The RFD-TV channel has a program called “The Wilburn Brothers.” Looking at the program, I noticed how young some of the people look. I was wondering if you could let me know when the program was done.