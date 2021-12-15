Where to find old and new holiday TV favorites

With those last-minute gifts to score and the kids crawling the walls it’s a relief to know that television is flying to the rescue. With scores of Christmas specials — and not just for the kiddies — the tube can ease the burden of gift wrapping, coupon counting and devising ways to keep the dog away from the tree.

Apple TV+ has kicked off the season for the kiddies with the old “Peanuts” gang. Now streaming is “It’s Christmastime Again, Charlie Brown,” and the classic “A Charlie Brown Christmas” as well as a brand new saga starring the piquant characters created by Charles Schulz. In “Snoopy Presents: For Auld Lang Syne,” Lucy plans a huge New Year’s Eve party while Charlie tries to keep just one of his New Year’s resolutions.

PBS is offering a new version of the evergreen “Nutcracker,” with “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King,” on Tuesday. This tale takes off where the the ballet leaves off answering those evasive questions like who really IS the nutcracker and what happens to the prince and the girl after the ballet slippers are put to rest? The music of Tchaikovsky remains and the puckish Alan Cumming narrates.