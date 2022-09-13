 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winston-Salem native Jerrod Carmichael takes home 2022 Emmy Award

Jerrod Carmichael talks about how much he wants to win an Emmy, being on Raya, loving 'Succession', and more!

Winston-Salem native Jerrod Carmichael won an Emmy on Monday night for his acclaimed HBO comedy special, “Rothaniel.” The special features Carmichael revealing that he is gay.

The comedian, writer and actor accepted the award for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special.

“I wanted to win,” Carmichael said on stage as he accepted his Emmy. “I’m happy I won. Thank you very much. ... I made something that was of great personal consequence to me, and this definitely contributes to the meaning of it ... I’m not like a sore winner, but I’m going to go home because I can’t top this right now.”

Heading home

Carmichael made a splash at the awards show with his shirtless look and long white fur coat inspired by Puff Daddy.

He also received a 2022 Emmy nomination for his guest host role on an episode of "Saturday Night Live."

Other projects Carmichael is known for include "On the Count of Three" in 2021, "8" in 2017 and "The Carmichael Show" in 2015.

2022 Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals

Jerrod Carmichael arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

On Sept. 3-4, the Creative Arts Emmys were announced, and two University of North Carolina School of the Arts alumni won awards.

Will Files, School of Film, 2002, was the co-supervising sound editor on a team that won the Creative Arts Emmy Award for outstanding sound editing for a comedy or drama series (one hour). The winning "Stranger Things" episode was "Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab" on Netflix.

Michael Brake, School of Film, 1997, was the music editor on a team that won the Creative Arts Emmy Award for outstanding sound editing for a comedy or drama series (half hour) and animation. The winning "Barry" episode was "starting now" on HBO.

