Winston-Salem native Jerrod Carmichael, WSSU grad Charity Holloway take home Emmy Awards

Winston-Salem native Jerrod Carmichael won an Emmy on Monday night for his acclaimed HBO comedy special, “Rothaniel.” The special features Carmichael revealing that he is gay.

The comedian, writer and actor accepted the award for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special.

“I wanted to win,” Carmichael said on stage as he accepted his Emmy. “I’m happy I won. Thank you very much. ... I made something that was of great personal consequence to me, and this definitely contributes to the meaning of it ... I’m not like a sore winner, but I’m going to go home because I can’t top this right now.”

Carmichael made a splash at the awards show with his shirtless look and long white fur coat inspired by Puff Daddy.

He also received a 2022 Emmy nomination for his guest host role on an episode of "Saturday Night Live."

Other projects Carmichael is known for include "On the Count of Three" in 2021, "8" in 2017 and "The Carmichael Show" in 2015.

Another Emmy winner with local ties is Charity Holloway, a graduate of Winston-Salem State University. Holloway was part of the cast of "Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls," which featured a group of women trying out for the singer's dance team.

On Instagram, Holloway celebrated the win by posting a picture of herself holding an Emmy.

"We won," she posted. "Congrats to all my fellow sisters/castmates and a special thank you to @lizzobeeating for giving us the platform."

Two graduates of UNC School of the Arts won Creative Arts Emmys, which were announced earlier this month.

Will Files, School of Film, 2002, was the co-supervising sound editor on a team that won the Creative Arts Emmy Award for outstanding sound editing for a comedy or drama series (one hour). The winning "Stranger Things" episode was "Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab" on Netflix.

Michael Brake, School of Film, 1997, was the music editor on a team that won the Creative Arts Emmy Award for outstanding sound editing for a comedy or drama series (half hour) and animation. The winning "Barry" episode was "starting now" on HBO.