Terpsicorps Theatre of Dance will perform an outside show in Winston-Salem
Michael Caye (copy)

Michael Caye, who usually dances with Nevada Ballet Theatre, will perform with Terpsicorps Theatre of Dance in Winston-Salem.

 Anita Buzzy Prentiss, provided

Terpsicorps Theatre of Dance will perform an outdoor dance performance at 7 p.m. July 8 at in front of the waterfall at Corpening Plaza, 231 W. First St. in Winston-Salem. The “unconventional” professional ballet company last performed here in 2019 after a seven-year hiatus. Terpsicorps’ said the company performs contemporary ballet. “It’s more a combination of modern dance and ballet,” said artistic director and founder Heather Maloy, a UNC School of the Arts alumnus. Tickets are $35-$40 at tinyurl.com/23w7pr8v. Seating is limited. Call 828-761-1371 or visit terpsicorps.org.

