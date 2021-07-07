Terpsicorps Theatre of Dance will perform an outside show in Winston-Salem

Terpsicorps Theatre of Dance will perform an outdoor dance performance at 7 p.m. July 8 at in front of the waterfall at Corpening Plaza, 231 W. First St. in Winston-Salem. The “unconventional” professional ballet company last performed here in 2019 after a seven-year hiatus. Terpsicorps’ said the company performs contemporary ballet. “It’s more a combination of modern dance and ballet,” said artistic director and founder Heather Maloy, a UNC School of the Arts alumnus. Tickets are $35-$40 at tinyurl.com/23w7pr8v. Seating is limited. Call 828-761-1371 or visit terpsicorps.org.